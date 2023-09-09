Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 6,514 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

