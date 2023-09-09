Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,385,000 after purchasing an additional 103,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $497.73 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.