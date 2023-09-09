Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $185.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

