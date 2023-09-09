Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.