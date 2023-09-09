Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $394,184,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.