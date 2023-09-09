Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.