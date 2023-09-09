Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

