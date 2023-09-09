Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.