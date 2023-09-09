Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

