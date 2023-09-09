Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

