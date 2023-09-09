Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

