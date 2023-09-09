Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.