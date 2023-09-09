Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

General Mills Stock Up 1.8 %

GIS opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

