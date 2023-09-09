Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,998 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

