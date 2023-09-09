Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTEK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

FTEK opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 4.26. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

