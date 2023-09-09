Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,937,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105,464 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up 10.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $223,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMM. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after purchasing an additional 726,583 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $6.68 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

