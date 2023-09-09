GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAMI opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

