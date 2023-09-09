Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.74. 30,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 37,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $202.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 60,000.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

