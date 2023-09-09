Gendell Jeffrey L Boosts Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.96% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $55,523.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at $359,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,176 shares of company stock worth $235,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

