Gendell Jeffrey L Boosts Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.47% of Core Laboratories worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.20 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.