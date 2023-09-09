Gendell Jeffrey L Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,438 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.31% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.