Gendell Jeffrey L Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 3.78% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEBK shares. TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

