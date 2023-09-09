Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 1,426,086 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies comprises 1.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 3.47% of TETRA Technologies worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $914,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.60. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTI. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

