Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 450,434 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,434 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.86% of Select Water Solutions worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $994.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.36 million. Analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

