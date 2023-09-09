Gendell Jeffrey L Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

