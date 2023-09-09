Gendell Jeffrey L Reduces Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,203 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.50% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SXC opened at $8.86 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

