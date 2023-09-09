Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $10.21 Million Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,836,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,210,000. Nine Energy Service accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.05% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NYSE NINE opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 3.43. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $228,437.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,169 shares of company stock worth $428,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nine Energy Service Profile

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.