Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $526,000 Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NN by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 796,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). NN had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Profile

(Free Report)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.