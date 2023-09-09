Gendell Jeffrey L Takes Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 147,350 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 151.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $8.00 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

