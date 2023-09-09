General Electric (LON:GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
General Electric Price Performance
GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.50. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 61.94 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.83 ($1.49).
