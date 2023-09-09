General Electric (LON:GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

General Electric Price Performance

GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.50. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 61.94 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.83 ($1.49).

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

