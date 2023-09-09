General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

