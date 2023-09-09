General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

