General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GIS opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.