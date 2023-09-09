General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,762,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $414,310,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in General Motors by 39.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

