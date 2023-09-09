Generation Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 614,487 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 4.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 3.41% of Equifax worth $847,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $196.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

