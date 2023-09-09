Generation Investment Management LLP Has $419.72 Million Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,698,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,609 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises 2.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Clarivate worth $419,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 381.0% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 500,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 396,225 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 115.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 253,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Clarivate Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.