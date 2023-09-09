Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 1,884,519 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884,519 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up 2.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 8.78% of Nutanix worth $524,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

