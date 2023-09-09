Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 2,981,508 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.66% of Charles Schwab worth $610,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

