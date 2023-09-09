Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 9,351 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 3.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $663,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,961 shares of company stock worth $3,375,447. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $354.17 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.94 and a 200 day moving average of $332.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

