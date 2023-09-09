Genus plc (GNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.70 on December 8th

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genus Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,108 ($26.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,053.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050 ($25.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,364 ($42.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,338.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,561.05.

Get Genus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.83) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.