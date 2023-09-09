Genus plc (GNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.70 on December 8th

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,108 ($26.62) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,561.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,053.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050 ($25.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,364 ($42.49).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.83) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

