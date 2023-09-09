GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

