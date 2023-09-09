GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.