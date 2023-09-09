Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lowered by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Insider Activity
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
