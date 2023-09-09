Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.14, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

