Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,209,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 50,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group
In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.