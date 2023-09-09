Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,209,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 50,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

