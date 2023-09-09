Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Dover by 118.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

