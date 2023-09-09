Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $4,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 698.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

