Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

