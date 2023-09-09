Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

