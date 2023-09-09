Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

